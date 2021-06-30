News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman suffered serious injuries in crash which closed A47

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 10:40 AM June 30, 2021   
Two vans crashed on the A47 Acle Straight on Tuesday morning.

A woman sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight at the weekend. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries in a crash which closed the A47 Acle Straight.

It happened just before 2.50pm on Sunday, June 27, between the A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road.

An orange Toyota iQ and a blue Volvo CC estate crashed near a layby in the Norwich-bound lane.

The woman driving the Toyota suffered serious injuries, though they were not life threatening.

The road was closed for more than two hours while the woman was treated and the cars were removed.

You may also want to watch:

It was reopened shortly after 5pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Most Read

  1. 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  2. 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  3. 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  1. 4 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
  2. 5 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
  3. 6 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
  4. 7 'Totally unacceptable' bid to weld bridge shut could be rejected
  5. 8 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
  6. 9 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays on A47 and section of A140 still closed
  7. 10 Penthouse for sale with rooftop garden - but spot the unusual feature

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was travelling in the area and may have relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Walchester in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 quoting incident number 239 of June 27.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Acle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus