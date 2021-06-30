Woman suffered serious injuries in crash which closed A47

Published: 10:40 AM June 30, 2021

A woman sustained serious injuries in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight at the weekend. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A woman in her 30s suffered serious injuries in a crash which closed the A47 Acle Straight.

It happened just before 2.50pm on Sunday, June 27, between the A1064 Acle roundabout and Branch Road.

An orange Toyota iQ and a blue Volvo CC estate crashed near a layby in the Norwich-bound lane.

The woman driving the Toyota suffered serious injuries, though they were not life threatening.

The road was closed for more than two hours while the woman was treated and the cars were removed.

You may also want to watch:

It was reopened shortly after 5pm.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward and assist in their investigation.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was travelling in the area and may have relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Callum Walchester in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Acle on 101 quoting incident number 239 of June 27.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.