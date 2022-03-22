Woman seriously injured in A148 crash

Police are looking for witnesses to a two-car crash which left a woman in her 50s with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the A148 Holt Road in Sheringham at 3.50pm after reports of a crash between a white Mini Cooper and a black Nissan Qashqai on Thursday, March 10.

A woman, who was driving the Qashqai, suffered serious injuries while the driver of the Mini Cooper, a woman in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Simon Dolan in the Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 or via email: Simon.Dolan@norfolk.police.uk quoting NC-10032022-256.

Alternatively, people contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.