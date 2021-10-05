Air ambulance called after two-vehicle A10 crash

Published: 5:17 PM October 5, 2021

A woman has been taken to hospital after being treated by air ambulance crews following a crash on the A10.

The two vehicle crash happened in Brandon Creek near Downham Market, at around 8.35am on October 5.

The air ambulance landed at around 9am with the crew fully assessing a woman in her 50s and administering pain relief, before she was taken to hospital by land ambulance.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) spokesperson said: "The East Anglian Air Ambulance Anglia Two team from Cambridge was tasked to Downham Market this morning to assist East of England Ambulance Service, police and fire teams with a woman in her 50s who was involved in a RTC.

"The EAAA critical care team of doctor Noamaan Wilson-Baig, critical care paramedic Joe Dowsing and supervisor doctor Neil Berry assisted East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) at the scene, by helping to give the patient a full assessment and administering pain relief.

"The patient was then taken to King’s Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital, by the EEAST land ambulance team, for further treatment."

A fire crew from Downham Market also attended at around 8.40am to assist Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue.

Earlier in the day there were long delays on the road as the vehicle blocked the carriageway. The vehicle has now been moved.