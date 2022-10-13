Woman in 70s suffers life-threatening injuries after crash near Yarmouth

Two people were seriously injured in a crash on Gapton Hall Road, Bradwell, on October 11 - Credit: Submitted

A woman in her 70s was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash near Great Yarmouth earlier this week.

Officers were called to reports of a crash in Gapton Hall Road, Bradwell, at 8.50am on Tuesday (October 11) after a grey Nissan Juke left the carriageway and collided with a building.

The female passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridgeshire by ambulance, where she remains.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 80s, was also taken to hospital but with non life-threatening injuries.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the vehicle prior to the crash or who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers.

Witnesses have been asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 and quote CAD reference NC-11102022-59.