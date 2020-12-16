Woman in 80s dies after A140 crash
- Credit: Google Street View
A woman in her 80s has died following a collision which saw a car mount a roundabout and overturn on the A140.
Emergency services were called at around 11.25am on Tuesday (December 15) after the vehicle crashed and came to rest in a ditch at Dickleburgh, near Diss.
The car, a blue Vauxhall Corsa, had flipped over after mounting the roundabout adjoining Norwich Road and Ipswich Road.
Police have now confirmed that the driver, a woman in her 80s from the local area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Tuesday, the A140's Norwich-bound carriageway was closed for several hours between the roundabout at Scole and the junction with Norwich Road while investigations were carried out.
Officers are now appealing for witnesses and are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which could assist police in their enquiries.
Anyone with relevant information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
