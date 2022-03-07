News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:15 PM March 7, 2022
The A47 near Swaffham

The A47 near Swaffham - Credit: Google

A woman in her 20s has died in a crash on the A47.

Officers were called to the A47 near Swaffham before 8.30am following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a black Toyota Aygo.

Emergency services attended and the road was closed from 8.30am until 4pm (March 7).

The driver of the Toyota Aygo, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to come forward.

People are being asked to contact PC Sharon Taylor in the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email at SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 68 of today’s date (7 March).

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

