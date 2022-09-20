News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in her 70s seriously injured after crashing into pub

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:12 PM September 20, 2022
xxx_greyhoundpub_swaffham_sep22

The woman crashed into the Greyhound pub in Swaffham - Credit: Google

A woman has been seriously injured after crashing into a pub.

Emergency services were called to Suffolk Market Place at 7pm on Saturday, September 17, following reports that a car had crashed into the Greyhound pub.

A woman in her 70s, the driver and only person in the red Kia Picanto, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tim Aldham in the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 quoting incident number 353 of September 17.

