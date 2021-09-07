News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman airlifted to hospital after being hit by motorcycle

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:32 PM September 7, 2021   
A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a motorcyclist on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft.

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after a collision with a motorcyclist on Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman has been airlifted to hospital after she was hit by a motorcycle at around 5.15pm this evening.

The incident happened in Rotterdam Road in Lowestoft near the old railway line, where the woman was taken to hospital by East Anglian Air Ambulance to receive further treatment for serious leg injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing, however officers have left the scene and the road has reopened after closing for a short period of time to allow the helicopter to land.


Lowestoft News

