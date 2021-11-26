News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Witnesses sought after four car crash near Sandringham

Owen Sennitt

Published: 11:21 AM November 26, 2021
Police are appealing for witnesses after a four car crash in the A149 at Dersingham.

The crash happened at 8.50am on Wednesday, November 24, and involved a white Mini Cooper, a white Audi A3, a black Mercedes SLK and a blue Ford Mondeo.

Fire crews from King's Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham Market attended the crash and used hydraulic equipment to rescue people from inside the cars. 

Those involved suffered minor injuries and the road was closed for several hours while the cars were recovered.

It reopened shortly after 12.30pm.

Norfolk Police want to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has information about any of the cars were being driven before the crash. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Luke Heffer at Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting reference 1113598. 

