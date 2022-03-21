Predicted fuel duty cut is just a fraction of recent rise

Average fuel prices have been rising by an average of more than 1p per litre a day - Credit: Chris Bishop

Rishi Sunak is expected to cut fuel duty by 5p a litre this week - less than a third of the amount petrol has gone up by over the last month and a fifth of the increase for diesel.

Average pump prices have hit new record highs and there is growing speculation that chancellor Rishi Sunak will try to address the cost of living crisis in his spring statement on Wednesday.

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average price of a litre of fuel at UK forecourts on Sunday was 167p for petrol and 179p for diesel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak outside 11 Downing Street, London, before heading to the House of Commons to deliver his Budget. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

It means petrol has gone up by 18p a litre and diesel by 26p on over the past month as the UK joined the boycott of Russian oil after the country invaded Ukraine.

Stark rises have been seen on local forecourts.

In just 12 days unleaded has jumped from 151.9p per litre to 166.9p - a rise of more than a penny a day - at the Sainsbury's filing station on Queen's Road in Norwich.

Diesel prices on the same forecourt have risen from 156.9p to 179.9p - a rise of around 2p per litre a day.

At the Jet on Rose Lane, prices have gone up from 153.9p to 164.9p for unleaded and 157.9p to 179.9p for diesel.

There was some fluctuation elsewhere, with unleaded costing 163.9p at Hunstanton's Tesco and diesel 194.9p.

Just under three miles down the road at Heacham, petrol was 168.9p at Lavender Hill Services, while diesel was 179.9p.

Fuel has gone up rapidly in recent weeks - Credit: Chris Bishop

Had Mr Sunak announced a 5p cut in duty last Wednesday, it would already have been wiped out by rising prices.

RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams said "While there has been talk of a 5p cut in fuel duty, this may not be deep enough to make a real difference to drivers who are facing the highest ever costs to fill their tanks."

Sainsbury's on Queen's Road in Norwich - Credit: Ian Clarke

Elsewhere, prices have fallen at the Stratton Motor Company in Long Stratton, where diesel prices of 199.9p a litre earlier this month prompted national headlines. At the time, petrol was 178p per litre.

Prices have now fallen by 12p a litre for petrol and 14.5p for diesel.

Managing director Roger Bennington said the business had reduced its price as the cost of a tanker load had fallen.

He said of reports Mr Sunak was mulling over a 5p cut in fuel duty: "Anything helps, let's be honest, 7p or 8p would be better but you can't ask the impossible.

"Prices went up nearly 30p. That's the problem, although they have come down a bit."

Fuel duty is currently levied at 57.95p per litre for petrol and diesel, with VAT at 20pc charged on top of the total price.

What else could Rishi do..?

It will take more than a 5p cut in fuel duty to heal Britons' battered finances, with food, utility bills and mortgages all becoming more expensive.

Mr Sunak could, in theory, delay the 1.5pc rise in National Insurance to pay for social care which is due to come into force on April. Experts say it's unlikely.

Raising the National Insurance threshold, set at £9,800 from April 1, would help the lowest-paid and looks a more likely bet.

Mr Sunak could turn the £200 loan towards the cost of fuel bills into a grant, instead of a loan to be repaid over five years.

But the government says it is already planning £21bn in support for hard-pressed families, including reducing the Universal Credit taper rate, raising the National Living Wage and freezing alcohol duty.

The chancellor is also said to considering whether to extend the VAT cut for hospitality businesses, which is due to revert from 12.5pc to 20pc next month.



