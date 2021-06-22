Don't let the A11 dualling become a white elephant for Norfolk

Opinion

Published: 12:05 PM June 22, 2021

Doing this job you are lucky enough to witness some pretty hilarious incidents and this week my mind wandered to one such moment back in 2014.

In my role at that time as assistant editor, I was sent to represent our titles at the grand reopening of the final dualled stretch of the A11. I bet you never knew us journalists get invited to such exciting events?

Also present were most of the region's MPs, local councillors and various other VIPs, one of whom was so passionate about their particular political sway they turned up in a big red scarf, presumably hopeful that it would have a subconscious effect on voters of the future in any images they appeared in.

For the official unveiling, a bus was laid on for the MPs and then transport secretary Patrick McLoughlin to make their way from the nearby pub to a bridge over the newly dualled road.

David Cameron, then Prime Minister, looking at the improvements - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

The bus did its job, only for some five minutes later, the VIP (who shall remain unnamed) to arrive on the scene, their face as red as the scarf they were wearing because the bus had left them in the pub. The suspicion, as yet unproven I must add, was that those sneaky MPs of a blue persuasion had plotted to try and keep them out of the way for subsequent publicity photos.

There then followed an awkward, but also hilarious, few minutes as arguments ensued over which VIPs should be at the front of the photos and which should be at the back. I shall let you have a hunt on Google to see who won - but there was one particular MP (now no longer in the role) who proved to be a formidable presence and would not budge from their position at the front of the photo. A career as a prop in rugby would clearly have suited them.

I mention this today because, beneath the tale of public figures behaving bizarrely, is an indication of just how important the final dualling of the A11 was seen for Norfolk. So vital that several of those in power presumably wanted to be clearly seen in any publicity so they could claim it was 'them wot won it'.

Work on the A11 dualling - Credit: Archant

This newspaper shared the view that the final stretch of the A11 had to be dualled and had campaigned hard for the money to be found.

I'm sure all of us remember the long queues that would stretch for miles from Elveden and the feeling was that this was creating a negative impression of Norfolk and the ability to get in and out of the county. This was impacting reputation, trade, tourism and of course frustrating anyone from the county who needed to use the route.

I remember talking about the tourism impact at the time and my feeling that, no matter how glorious Norfolk is once you get here, if you've had to sit in a queue for 90 minutes, with bored and restless children in the back as you leave and enter the county, you'd probably look to go somewhere else when the next holiday came around.

We all hoped the dualling and other subsequent changes nearby had brought an end to these issues - but has it? Has the problem simply moved further down the road?

Having barely left Norfolk during the pandemic, I've had reason to travel outside of the county twice in the last few weeks and both times have encountered long tailbacks, both ways, at the Fiveways roundabout in Elveden.

How the queues used to back up at Elveden - Credit: Eastern Counties Newspapers

And judging by those I've spoken to and correspondents to the paper, I am not alone. Whatever traffic system they have in place there, isn't working and the problems of delays, frustration and long queues have returned with a vengeance. You could argue that all the millions of pounds spent on the dualling has achieved, is to give those living in nearby Elveden a quieter village.

And while this may seem like something of a first-world problem, the Highways Agency need to work out why and fix it, before it threatens to damage our county and its businesses once more.

*Thank you to reader John Richardson for writing to me and prompting this discussion piece.








