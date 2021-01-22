News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road to shut for 24 hours for £40,000 resurfacing work

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:17 AM January 22, 2021   
Whitefriars in Norwich.

Whitefriars in Norwich will be closed due to resurfacing work. Pic: Google Street View. - Credit: Google Street View

A road in Norwich will be closed for 24 hours on a day next month, so £40,000 of resurfacing work can be done.

Whitefriars in Norwich will be shut to traffic from 6am on Sunday, February 7 until 6am the next day.

Norfolk County Council said the road needs to be closed so that essential resurfacing of two worn out sections of the road can be done.

A new carriageway surface will be laid, along with new lining and replacement of metal covers in poor condition.

The council says a  signed diversion route for traffic will be in place and emergency services made aware of the closure so alternative arrangements can be made.

You may also want to watch:

The council says it will be doing work on a Sunday to minimise disruption.

They say access for people who live nearby and businesses will be maintained.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
  2. 2 Man seriously injured after crash
  3. 3 'Isolate from your household' plea as Covid soars in Norwich
  1. 4 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week
  2. 5 'They don't care': Retired couple slam council over 'dangerous' tree
  3. 6 Norfolk yet to reach peak in latest wave of coronavirus deaths
  4. 7 Concern elderly people 'being ignored' as town has no vaccination centre
  5. 8 Man admits causing death of popular sportsman by dangerous driving
  6. 9 Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed
  7. 10 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street

A spokesman thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is done.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus