Road to shut for 24 hours for £40,000 resurfacing work
A road in Norwich will be closed for 24 hours on a day next month, so £40,000 of resurfacing work can be done.
Whitefriars in Norwich will be shut to traffic from 6am on Sunday, February 7 until 6am the next day.
Norfolk County Council said the road needs to be closed so that essential resurfacing of two worn out sections of the road can be done.
A new carriageway surface will be laid, along with new lining and replacement of metal covers in poor condition.
The council says a signed diversion route for traffic will be in place and emergency services made aware of the closure so alternative arrangements can be made.
The council says it will be doing work on a Sunday to minimise disruption.
They say access for people who live nearby and businesses will be maintained.
A spokesman thanked people in advance for their patience while the work is done.