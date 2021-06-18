Norfolk morning traffic: Three crashes and usual city delays

Published: 8:36 AM June 18, 2021

There have been some crashed on Norfolk roads this morning. - Credit: Denise Bradley

There have been a few crashes on Norfolk's roads this morning, as traffic builds in the usual busy spots around the county.

The B1111 at East Harling is partially blocked close to the A11 due to a crash there.

Meanwhile further west there are reports of an obstruction in the road on the junction between the A134 and A1065 Swaffham Road at Mundford.

And, slightly over the border into Suffolk, a crash at Barnby is causing slow traffic on the A146 in both directions, affecting those who might be driving between Lowestoft and Norwich.

By the city, the A47 is as busy as usual, with delays of 15 minutes or more in the westbound direction on the Norwich Southern Bypass.

You may also want to watch:

Roadworks continue in the area, with one lane in each direction closed, a 40mph speed limit in force and a contraflow system in place.

The city itself is starting to get busier as people head in for work or to hit the shops, so expect delays on the usual main roads.

The wet weather and high winds on Friday are likely to make driving conditions more difficult, so take extra care when out on the roads.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.