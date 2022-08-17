News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What is the Florida Ice Effect? Warning over road phenomenon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:58 PM August 17, 2022
Floods on Nacton Road Ipswich

The Florida Ice Effect happens when heavy rainfall follows hot temperatures

Drivers are being warned of the Florida Ice Effect, which will see roads in Norfolk become more dangerous and slippery.

The combination of recent heatwaves and hot weather followed by heavy rain and storms has prompted National Highways to warn drivers to leave more time to travel over the next few weeks.

Road damage is caused as dirt, grease and oil build up inside of the road surface while it expands in the warmth. 

When the weather suddenly changes to cold and wet weather, the water then enters the road and brings dirt to the top of the road surface. 

This creates a sludge like layer on the road, removing traction and creating a dangerous road surface to drive on.

An environment agency spokesman said: "Sudden rainfall onto hot and dry roads can make conditions on the road slippery for drivers because oil and grease build up through the hot weather, so motorists are asked to take extra care.” 

