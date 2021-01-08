Drivers urged to avoid area as A148 closed

Published: 8:59 AM January 8, 2021

The A148 is closed at West Rudham. - Credit: Norfolk Police

The A148 is closed at West Rudham, with motorists asked to avoid the area.

Police said shortly after 8.30am on Friday that the road was closed, and that diversion signs had been put in place.

Barriers are in place on the road, where parts of the road surface appearing to be missing.

More to follow.

