One person hurt in two-car crash on A10 in west Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:17 AM November 16, 2021
Lynn Road near Tottenhill in west Norfolk

Lynn Road near Tottenhill in west Norfolk - Credit: Google

A person has been injured in a two-car collision on the A10 near Tottenhill.

Police were called to the scene at 8.20am this morning, November 16.

There are minor injuries.

Police are still on the scene awaiting recovery for the vehicles.

There is traffic in both directions on the A10, Lynn Road, near Watlington Road in Tottenhill.

Earlier this morning, there was an accident on the A47 near Lingwood Lane.

Police were called at 7.10am to a two-car collision.

There were no injuries and the road is now clear.

