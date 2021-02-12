News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Roadworks postponed due to snow and ice

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 12:36 PM February 12, 2021   
Traffic on the A11 at Attleborough in the snow.

Planned roadworks in west Norfolk have been postponed because of the weather. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Planned roadworks which were due to take place this week have been postponed because of the snow and icy weather.

Norfolk County Council has said maintenance works in west Norfolk that have been postponed include resurfacing work on Lynn Road in Castle Rising, Ringstead Road in Thornham, Bircham Road in Stanhoe and Langley Road in South Wootton.

The council has also postponed road resurfacing at Clockcase Lane at the request of Anglian Water to allow "necessary treatment centre access" while they are managing flooding issues across the region.

A spokesperson said: “The current adverse weather conditions have meant we have had to postpone a number of small highway schemes that were due to take place across the county this week.

"This includes pavement and road resurfacing work which simply can’t be carried out in this type of icy and snowy weather, and highways teams have instead been prioritising the around the clock work to keep the key network open in very tricky conditions.

“The highway improvements will take place at a later date which will be publicised nearer the time.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Bearded vulture spotted over Norfolk
  2. 2 Stunning pictures show 6ft snowdrifts in Norfolk village
  3. 3 Parents say Norfolk special school is 'failing their children'
  1. 4 'Kind and loving' man, 28, died on Norfolk golfing holiday
  2. 5 Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in
  3. 6 Driver ran over cyclist twice before threatening to stab him, court hears
  4. 7 Family thanks those who rushed to aid of farmer after fatal crash
  5. 8 New plans for 90-bed 'landmark' hotel in Norwich revealed
  6. 9 Covid infections fall twice as fast in richest areas
  7. 10 Fears over melting snow as sewerage flooding continues

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A beautiful bird of prey enjoying the snow

More snow expected to fall across Norfolk

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Coastguard operation

Londoners spark manhunt after breaking lockdown to go for a walk in Norfolk

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
woman outside house

'Bullied into letting strangers in' - tenant's claims amid viewing row

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Jacob Trower

Woman woke up hearing son, four, screaming after A47 crash

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus