Roadworks postponed due to snow and ice

Published: 12:36 PM February 12, 2021

Planned roadworks in west Norfolk have been postponed because of the weather. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Planned roadworks which were due to take place this week have been postponed because of the snow and icy weather.

Norfolk County Council has said maintenance works in west Norfolk that have been postponed include resurfacing work on Lynn Road in Castle Rising, Ringstead Road in Thornham, Bircham Road in Stanhoe and Langley Road in South Wootton.

The council has also postponed road resurfacing at Clockcase Lane at the request of Anglian Water to allow "necessary treatment centre access" while they are managing flooding issues across the region.

A spokesperson said: “The current adverse weather conditions have meant we have had to postpone a number of small highway schemes that were due to take place across the county this week.

"This includes pavement and road resurfacing work which simply can’t be carried out in this type of icy and snowy weather, and highways teams have instead been prioritising the around the clock work to keep the key network open in very tricky conditions.

“The highway improvements will take place at a later date which will be publicised nearer the time.”