Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road opposite village school to close for three weeks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:54 PM August 15, 2022
Lawrence's Lane, in Hilgay, will be closed for three weeks

Lawrence's Lane, in Hilgay, will be closed for three weeks - Credit: Google Maps

A village lane opposite a school is set to be closed for three weeks as work is carried out on a drainage upgrade.

Lawrence's Lane, in Hilgay near Downham Market, will be shut while a project to replace the existing defective highway carrier drain is carried out.

The work, which will cost about £25,000, will begin on Monday, August 22, and start with a one-day road closure in Church Road.

There will then be a three-week road closure in Lawrence's Lane, which is opposite Hilgay Riverside Academy, with diversions through Stocks Hill, High Street and Church Road.

Bus services will continue to run as normal throughout the work.

The project will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.

