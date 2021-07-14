Slow traffic on Norfolk roads due to accidents, obstruction and roadworks

Updated

Published: 6:29 PM July 14, 2021 Updated: 7:22 PM July 14, 2021

Traffic has been moving slowly on Norfolk roads on Wednesday afternoon - Credit: Matthew Usher

Slow moving traffic has been reported in parts of the county due to partially blocked routes and accidents.

Police were called to an accident on West Head Road between Downham Market and Outwell on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers arrived at the scene, near to the Outwell turn-off, at 4pm with the road partially blocked.

An accident also took place on Mill Road in Shouldham where the road was partially blocked.

Police arrived on the scene after the accident was reported around 5pm at the Shouldham Thorpe turn-off.

You may also want to watch:

Elsewhere in the county, motorists faced delays from around 3pm on the Yarmouth Road at Postwick due to construction with restrictions in place.

This was affecting traffic passing in the direction of Norwich.

The Broadlands roundabout on Yarmouth Road near Brundall was also partially blocked because of an obstruction on the road with traffic passing slowly.

And delays of eight minutes were reported by the AA for the A47 eastbound between Trowse and Postwick.

There were average speeds of 15mph on the A47 from around 3.30pm.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.