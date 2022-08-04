Road closure announced for north Norfolk town carnival

The Wells Carnival Day and Parade will take place on Saturday (August 6) - Credit: Lee Blanchflower

Several main roads through a north Norfolk town are to close while a carnival takes place.

The Wells Carnival Day and Parade will begin on Saturday (August 6) with plenty of entertainment on offer throughout the day.

Having started on Friday (July 29), the annual carnival offers a full week of family fun and events including floats, fancy-dress and a host of competitions.

On Saturday, entertainment will also include the Carnival Craft Fair and Junior Town Crier Final, in addition to the parade and Carnival Day.

Drivers should note that the road will be closed between 7am and 11pm, with a rolling closure on the day of the parade from the entire length of Mill Road to Park Road to Theatre Road up to The Glebe.

The closure will continue along The Quay to Standard Road and Station Road before heading back along The Buttlands.