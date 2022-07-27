News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Main road through Dereham to close for a week

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:15 PM July 27, 2022
Wellington Road in Dereham is due to shut for roadworks

A main road in Dereham is closing for a week for improvement works.

Wellington Road and Neatherd Road will close from Monday, August 1 to Friday, August 5 between 7.30am and 7.30pm.

The works will see the old road surface removed and replaced with a new asphalt surface.

The road will be closed in stages in an effort to minimise disruption.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

To ensure access to all properties and businesses is maintained, the one-way order on Cowper Road will be suspended.

This is a continuation of work done in the spring to improve surface drainage in the area.

The work is costing an estimated £80,000 and will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.



