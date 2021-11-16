News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A11 at Thickthorn roundabout set to be closed this weekend

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:23 PM November 16, 2021
The A11 will be closed over the weekend between the Thickthorn Interchange and the Tuttles Interchange

The A11 will be closed between the Thickthorn Interchange and the Tuttles Interchange from 8pm on Friday, November 19, to 6am on Monday, November 22. - Credit: Google Maps

The A11 will be closed at Thickthorn this weekend as part of ongoing roadworks. 

Diversions will be in place on the A11 southbound between the Thickthorn roundabout and the Tuttles Lane junction at Wymondham from 8pm on Friday, November 19, to 6am on Monday, November 22. 

A diversion route will be in place via the B1172 Norwich Road, continuing along Ketts Oak, Norwich Common, and Norwich Road onto the B1135 and rejoining the A11 at Tuttles Lane.

Highways England is encouraging larger vehicles to use a dispersal route along the A1066 and A140. 

This is part of reconstruction work to sections of the carriageway, as well as repairs and maintenance on other stretches of the road surface between Spooner Row and the Thickthorn junction.

For more information visit Highways England's website here.

