Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Mid-Norfolk road partially blocked after two-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:14 PM April 22, 2022
GP_WATTONROAD_HINGHAM_APR22

Watton Road in Hingham is currently partially blocked after a two-vehicle crash - Credit: Google

A road in mid-Norfolk is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash near Hingham.

Police were called to the scene on Watton Road just after 11.30am this morning, April 22.

The road, the B1108, is partially blocked and the public has been asked by police to avoid the area.

Ambulance and fire crews have been called to the scene and police remain on Norwich road as of 12pm.

Traffic in the area seems to be coping well, with some queues forming in the area.

Police have warned that delays are possible.

