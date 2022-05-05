Time running out to help shape A47 Thickthorn interchange upgrade

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Drivers that use a busy Norfolk junction have less than a week left to share their views to help minimise disruption before work begins to upgrade it next year.

The A47 Thickthorn junction improvement scheme is one of six by the National Highways along the 115-mile route between Peterborough and Great Yarmouth.

It is hoped that the scheme will improve the junction between the A47 and the A11 by adding two new link roads to ease congestion in the area.

Work on this route, along with nearby dualling at North Tuddenham and Blofield, are set to begin during the early part of 2023.

However, the plans are yet to be confirmed by transport secretary Grant Shapps.

Drivers who use the busy junction are being asked to complete a short survey about how frequently and why they use the interchange.

Over 800 people have already taken part in the survey, which takes around five minutes to complete, and will help to minimise disruption and ensure suitable diversion routes are put in place.

Victoria Pardoe, National Highways project manager for Thickthorn, said: “Our improvement of the Thickthorn interchange will improve safety, ease congestion and reduce journey times by creating free-flowing link roads between the A47 and A11 to increase capacity.

"Although our plans are largely supported, we know roadworks can be disruptive for those living and working nearby, so understanding how people use this junction will help us to plan our construction work to minimise that disruption.”

Responses are required by midnight on Tuesday, May 10.

