Video

WATCH: Shock for drivers as car goes the wrong way on A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:45 PM June 29, 2022
Car driving wrong direction on A47

A motorist was caught on dashcam driving on the wrong carriageway of the A47 near Norwich - Credit: Lee Kidman

A motorist captured the moment another driver travelled down the A47 in the wrong direction.

The car was seen on the road near Norwich just before 11.30am on Monday, June 27.

Another motorist, Lee Kidman, caught the moment on dashcam when the car was travelling east on the westbound carriageway.

Police received calls of the small red car travelling on the A47 between Postwick and Brundall.

Officers are hoping to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Michael Stolworthy at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 164 of June 27 or by emailing michael.stolworthy@norfolk.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

