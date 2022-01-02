News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crews on scene for five hours after vehicle crashes into building

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 8:24 AM January 2, 2022
Fire crews attended after a light aircraft crashed

Fire crews spent five hours on scene after a vehicle crashed into a building in South Walsham. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Fire crews were called to South Walsham in the early hours of the morning after a vehicle crashed into a building.

The fire service was called at 12.48am on Sunday, January 2 to Panxworth Road.

Crews from Acle, Carrow and Dereham attended the crash and made the scene safe, leaving at 5.47am. 

Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), a specialist team within the fire service, also attended from 2am until 7am to make sure the structure was safe. 

More to follow. 

