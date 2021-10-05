Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge

Published: 1:36 PM October 5, 2021 Updated: 2:14 PM October 5, 2021

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

People were helped out of a van by the fire service after it became stuck in flood water under a railway bridge in Brundall.

Police were called at 8am on Tuesday by a bus driver saying the vehicle was stranded in the water in Strumpshaw Road.

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service closed the road and helped passengers out of the van.

First Bus confirmed one of its Green Line buses was stuck behind the stranded vehicle but it only caused a "short delay".

No injuries have been reported.

It comes after heavy rain hit Norfolk and Waveney on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the region and said there was a risk of flooding.

Police warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions after attending five incidents in less than an hour.

