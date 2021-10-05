Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge
- Credit: Archant
People were helped out of a van by the fire service after it became stuck in flood water under a railway bridge in Brundall.
Police were called at 8am on Tuesday by a bus driver saying the vehicle was stranded in the water in Strumpshaw Road.
Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service closed the road and helped passengers out of the van.
First Bus confirmed one of its Green Line buses was stuck behind the stranded vehicle but it only caused a "short delay".
No injuries have been reported.
It comes after heavy rain hit Norfolk and Waveney on Tuesday morning.
The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the region and said there was a risk of flooding.
Police warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions after attending five incidents in less than an hour.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
- 2 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
- 3 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
- 4 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
- 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
- 6 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
- 7 School children Covid rates soar to record high with one in 20 infected
- 8 Electric car charging licences in Norfolk rubber-stamped
- 9 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
- 10 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital