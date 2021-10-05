News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Van stuck in flood water under railway bridge

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 1:36 PM October 5, 2021    Updated: 2:14 PM October 5, 2021
A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

People were helped out of a van by the fire service after it became stuck in flood water under a railway bridge in Brundall.

Police were called at 8am on Tuesday by a bus driver saying the vehicle was stranded in the water in Strumpshaw Road. 

Crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service closed the road and helped passengers out of the van.  

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

First Bus confirmed one of its Green Line buses was stuck behind the stranded vehicle but it only caused a "short delay".

No injuries have been reported.

It comes after heavy rain hit Norfolk and Waveney on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the region and said there was a risk of flooding.

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden

A van stuck in flood water under the bridge on Strumpshaw Road in Brundall. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant

Police warned drivers to adapt their driving to the conditions after attending five incidents in less than an hour. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk fuel update: Queues subside as army is called in
  2. 2 Council's search for dead dog in south Norfolk lay-by continues
  3. 3 Eight people rescued from sinking boat on River Bure
  1. 4 Troubled pub relaunched as 'proper local' by new landlord
  2. 5 Summer returns as Norfolk set to be hotter than Turkey this week
  3. 6 Homes bid approved despite objection in 'strongest possible terms'
  4. 7 School children Covid rates soar to record high with one in 20 infected
  5. 8 Electric car charging licences in Norfolk rubber-stamped
  6. 9 Norfolk morning traffic: Delays in Norwich and on A47
  7. 10 Injured horse rider airlifted to hospital
Norfolk Live
Norfolk Weather
Brundall News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Calls have been made to remove the decomposing body of a dog which was discovered in a lay-by on the A140 Ipswich Road.

Dead dog found in South Norfolk lay-by

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live

Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Norfolk Live

Emergency services called to Eaton Park Oktoberfest

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Charles Sanders, managing director of Sanders Coaches. Picture: Mark Bullimore.

Bus firm takes 'drastic action' as fuel runs short

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon