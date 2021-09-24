News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Van overturns while trying to enter A11 petrol station

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:36 AM September 24, 2021   
An Audi TT crashes near the BP garage on the A11 at Thetford. Picture: Google

A van has overturned while trying to enter the BP filing station on the A11 near Thetford. - Credit: Google

A van has overturned while trying to enter a petrol station on the A11 this morning.

The van, which was carrying three people, overturned at around 9.20am on the entrance to the BP filling station on the A11 London-bound carriageway near Thetford.

No serious injuries were suffered as the three people were able to get out of the van. One person has suffered minor cuts to their elbow.

Following the crash, the van began to leak fuel on the slip road and this was cleared up by three fire crews from Thetford, East Harling and Attleborough.

Fire crews also helped to make the scene and vehicle safe after arriving at around 9.30am.

Crews left the scene at 10am.

Traffic is currently moving slowly in the area following the incident, however there are no severe delays.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Most Read

  1. 1 Spectacle of light with 'Norfolk's biggest ever firework display' announced
  2. 2 Rare Airbus Beluga XL spotted over Norfolk
  3. 3 Man dies after 'medical incident' on Yarmouth seafront
  1. 4 Man struck repeatedly on head with motorcylcle helmet in Norfolk attack
  2. 5 Main road reopens more than six hours after 'serious' crash
  3. 6 Closures near A11 roundabout after crash involving motorcycle and van
  4. 7 Norfolk man in a relationship with teen he abducted, court told
  5. 8 Petrol stations close nationally as HGV driver crisis worsens
  6. 9 Plastic fork firm redundancies blamed on supermarket ‘greenwashing’
  7. 10 Star-studded cast announced for Norwich Theatre Royal 2021 panto
Norfolk Live
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the

Pubs

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in country

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Chase Paul Sinha paid tribute to Wymondham's Pete Green

The Chase star's tribute to contestant who died in Norfolk house fire

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Bernie Junior. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

New women's only fitness studio to open in Norwich

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Driver who died in A47 crash had medical episode

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon