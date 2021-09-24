Van overturns while trying to enter A11 petrol station

Published: 11:36 AM September 24, 2021

A van has overturned while trying to enter the BP filing station on the A11 near Thetford. - Credit: Google

A van has overturned while trying to enter a petrol station on the A11 this morning.

The van, which was carrying three people, overturned at around 9.20am on the entrance to the BP filling station on the A11 London-bound carriageway near Thetford.

No serious injuries were suffered as the three people were able to get out of the van. One person has suffered minor cuts to their elbow.

Following the crash, the van began to leak fuel on the slip road and this was cleared up by three fire crews from Thetford, East Harling and Attleborough.

Fire crews also helped to make the scene and vehicle safe after arriving at around 9.30am.

Crews left the scene at 10am.

Traffic is currently moving slowly in the area following the incident, however there are no severe delays.

