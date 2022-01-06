Van overturns after hitting telegraph pole in three-vehicle crash
- Credit: Google
Police are hunting two drivers who failed to stop after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk.
The collision happened near Raveningham on the B1136 Yarmouth Road between Haddiscoe and Hales at 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 5.
A Vauxhall Movano van was left on its roof after colliding with a telegraph pole and the motorist suffered minor injuries.
The drivers of the two other vehicles fled the scene and enquiries by Norfolk police are ongoing to trace them.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash in order for the van to be recovered and for the telegraph pole to be removed.
It was later reopened at 8pm.
