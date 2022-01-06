News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Van overturns after hitting telegraph pole in three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:26 PM January 6, 2022
crash on b1136 Yarmouth Road Raveningham

A van was left on its roof after hitting a telegraph pole. - Credit: Google

Police are hunting two drivers who failed to stop after being involved in a three-vehicle crash in south Norfolk. 

The collision happened near Raveningham on the B1136 Yarmouth Road between Haddiscoe and Hales at 3.20pm on Wednesday, January 5.

A Vauxhall Movano van was left on its roof after colliding with a telegraph pole and the motorist suffered minor injuries.

The drivers of the two other vehicles fled the scene and enquiries by Norfolk police are ongoing to trace them.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash in order for the van to be recovered and for the telegraph pole to be removed.

It was later reopened at 8pm. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge farmhouse with its own cinema room for sale for £1.6m
  2. 2 Photo shows hospital beds squeezed next to each other with no privacy
  3. 3 'Stressful time' for harbourmaster as spring tide hits coast
  1. 4 Family find cat abandoned in kitchen cupboard after moving into new home
  2. 5 Man robbed of cash, phone and passport after being forced behind trees
  3. 6 Tapas bar and bakery set to open in former ironmonger's
  4. 7 'Under siege' - Drivers dodging Blickling Estate parking fees spark anger
  5. 8 Norfolk’s NHS has declared a ‘critical incident’ - what does it mean for you?
  6. 9 'Made my whole house shake' - What was the loud bang in King's Lynn?
  7. 10 Tributes to talented couple who died within six months of each other
Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People out and about shopping in Norwich with and without masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Norfolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A47 and Highway Code

Motorists beware! Do you know the 7 big changes to driving laws in 2022?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 is closed at Welney due to flooding. Picture: Ian Burt

Norfolk Live News

Eight flood alerts in place across Norfolk and Waveney

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Jacqueline Maw - known as Jacki, from Sheringham,

Tributes to mum who died in Boxing Day crash

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon