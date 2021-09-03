Road closed after van gets stuck under bridge in Acle

Published: 6:42 PM September 3, 2021

The underpass in Acle where the van is blocking the road - Credit: Google

The Reedham Road underpass in Acle has been blocked by a van.

The incident happened at around 2pm where Reedham Road passes under the A47.

Police have closed the surrounding road.

The vehicle is thought to be a crane van, with photos showing damage to the sides of the van.

Police are on the scene and the vehicle is currently being removed by a lorry.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.