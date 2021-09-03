Road closed after van gets stuck under bridge in Acle
Published: 6:42 PM September 3, 2021
- Credit: Google
The Reedham Road underpass in Acle has been blocked by a van.
The incident happened at around 2pm where Reedham Road passes under the A47.
Police have closed the surrounding road.
The vehicle is thought to be a crane van, with photos showing damage to the sides of the van.
Police are on the scene and the vehicle is currently being removed by a lorry.
