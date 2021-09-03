News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed after van gets stuck under bridge in Acle

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:42 PM September 3, 2021   
acle a47 underpass

The underpass in Acle where the van is blocking the road - Credit: Google

The Reedham Road underpass in Acle has been blocked by a van.

The incident happened at around 2pm where Reedham Road passes under the A47.

Police have closed the surrounding road.

The vehicle is thought to be a crane van, with photos showing damage to the sides of the van.

Police are on the scene and the vehicle is currently being removed by a lorry.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Live
Norfolk Police
A47 News
Acle News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hamleys, Norwich

Norwich Live

World's oldest toy shop is coming to Norwich

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Norfolk Live

Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Helen Webster was taken to hospital after the road traffic collision at Lenwade, outside of Norwich

Cyclist's dismay as hit-and-run driver 'gets away' with hospitalising her

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Khia Pallett from Martham is warning other young women about breast cancer

'I felt silly' - woman, 25, urges people to see a GP after cancer diagnosis

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon