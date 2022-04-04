Road closed after van fire in west Norfolk

Church Road in Terrington St John, Norfolk, was closed after a van caught on fire - Credit: King's Lynn Police

A road in west Norfolk is closed following a van blaze.

Firefighters from King's Lynn South were called to Church Road in Terrington St John at 7.32am on Monday, April 4.

Police remained at the scene as of 9.45am.

The road was closed in both directions to safely recover the vehicle and clean the spilled fuel.

King's Lynn Police confirmed there were no casualties.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.