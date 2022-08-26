Cyclist seriously injured following crash involving bike and van

Norwich Road in Wroxham is blocked following a crash involving a van and a bicycle - Credit: Google

A cyclist has been seriously injured in a crash involving a van and a bicycle.

The collision happened shortly before 10am today (August 26) on Norwich Road in Wroxham near to the Bridge veterinary surgery.

Emergency services remain on the scene, including ambulance crews.

One person is seriously injured although it is not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road is blocked following the crash and there is heavy congestion building along Norwich Road and Stalham Road.

Delays to travel can be expected.



