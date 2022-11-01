Village road to close while water drainage work takes place

Staithe Road in Sutton will be closed for two weeks - Credit: Google Maps

Work to upgrade a water drainage system in a Norfolk village is set to begin next week.

The project will mean Staithe Road in Sutton will close on Monday, November 7, for two weeks as essential surface water drainage and carriageway resurfacing works get under way.

A section of deteriorated surfacing within the carriageway will be replaced with asphalt.

The road will be closed from the A149 Yarmouth Road to The Street to allow the works to be carried out safely.

Norfolk County Council confirmed it aims to ensure access to properties and businesses is maintained but said there could be times when works have an impact on access.

Access for emergency services will be maintained throughout the duration of the works.

A signed diversion route will be in place.

The works, which will cost £15,000, will be carried out by Norfolk County Council's Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors.