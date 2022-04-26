News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Road in Watton blocked following two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 5:17 PM April 26, 2022
Norwich Road closed due to crash in Watton

The B1108 Norwich Road is partially blocked following a two-vehicle crash near the Tesco store in Watton - Credit: Google

A road in Watton is blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at about 3.45pm today (April 26) on the B1108 Norwich Road near the Tesco store.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Fire crews from Watton and Dereham made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from the vehicles.

The crash has impacted bus travel in the area with services diverted.

There is heavy traffic in the area following the crash, which is building along the A1075 Thetford Road and B1108 Norwich Road. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live News
Watton News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Linda and Pete Langridge

Family left 'in limbo' after dog drowns in the Broads

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A group of Norwich City fans gathered outside Carrow Road to confront Stuart Webber

Norwich Live News | Video

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Breydon Water rescue

Video

WATCH: Seventeen people including baby rescued from stranded cruisers

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Acle Bridge Inn, Acle Bridge.The front entrance.Pub of the week.Picture: James Bass

7 of the best hidden-gem pubs in Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon