Road in Watton blocked following two-vehicle crash
Published: 5:17 PM April 26, 2022
- Credit: Google
A road in Watton is blocked following a two-vehicle crash.
The collision happened at about 3.45pm today (April 26) on the B1108 Norwich Road near the Tesco store.
Emergency services are currently at the scene.
Fire crews from Watton and Dereham made the scene safe and used hydraulic rescue equipment to release people from the vehicles.
The crash has impacted bus travel in the area with services diverted.
There is heavy traffic in the area following the crash, which is building along the A1075 Thetford Road and B1108 Norwich Road.
