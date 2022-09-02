Two-vehicle crash on A140 causes heavy traffic near Norwich

A two-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic on the A140 - Credit: Google Maps

A two-vehicle crash is causing heavy traffic on a busy road heading towards Norwich.

Police were called to the incident on the Norwich-bound A140 Ipswich Road, at Newton Flotman, at about 10.45am on Friday (September 2).

An ambulance has been called to the scene but a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman confirmed there are no injuries.

One lane is partially blocked due to fluid on the road and officers remain at the scene.

Delays of up to 15 minutes have been reported between Hickling Lane and Tasburgh Road.