Accident blocks A140 after crash between car and van

The A140 near Newton Flotman, Norfolk - Credit: Google

The A140 is blocked due to a crash near Newton Flotman.

Police were called to the scene at 9.20am this morning, February 28.

The crash was between a car and a van on Ipswich Road (A140).

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10.50am police remain at the scene and recovery has been contacted.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.