Accident blocks A140 after crash between car and van
Published: 11:17 AM February 28, 2022
- Credit: Google
The A140 is blocked due to a crash near Newton Flotman.
Police were called to the scene at 9.20am this morning, February 28.
The crash was between a car and a van on Ipswich Road (A140).
No injuries have been reported.
As of 10.50am police remain at the scene and recovery has been contacted.
