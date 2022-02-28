News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Accident blocks A140 after crash between car and van

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 11:17 AM February 28, 2022
The A140 near Newton Flotman, Norfolk

The A140 near Newton Flotman, Norfolk - Credit: Google

The A140 is blocked due to a crash near Newton Flotman.

Police were called to the scene at 9.20am this morning, February 28.

The crash was between a car and a van on Ipswich Road (A140).

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10.50am police remain at the scene and recovery has been contacted.

Norfolk Live News
South Norfolk News
A140 Norfolk News

