Two-vehicle crash causes delays on B1107 near Thetford

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:04 AM September 17, 2022
Updated: 11:19 AM September 17, 2022
Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the B1107 Brandon Road

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash near Thetford. 

The call came in at 9.44am with reports of a two-vehicle collision on the B1107 Brandon Road. 

Police, an ambulance crew and three fire crews from East Harling, Thetford and Brandon were in attendance. 

The scene was made safe and the vehicle occupants were released.

The incident was causing delays to traffic in the area. 

The extent of injuries is unknown. 


