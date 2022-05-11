Two-vehicle crash closes A47 near Acle

The A47 was closed near Acle following a two-vehicle crash. - Credit: Google

The A47 was closed following a two-vehicle crash near Acle.

Police were called at 11.54am to reports of a collision heading eastbound towards Great Yarmouth.

The crash happened between Brundall and before the Acle slip road.

Fire and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

The road was fully closed at 12.15pm but one lane was later reopened and traffic is now flowing slowly.

One man is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Fire crews from Carrow and Acle attended and assisted with a vehicle which was leaking fuel. They making the scene safe using granules.

