Two Swaffham roads to close until December
- Credit: Google
Two roads in Swaffham are being closed until December for roadworks.
Orford Road and parts of Sporle Road are closing for 12 weeks from September 12.
It is for the reconstruction of the worn-out pavement.
The work will be carried out in phases to reduce disruption.
Orford Road will be closed to through traffic but access to properties will be maintained.
Sporle Road will be closed to through traffic for the first two weeks of words.
A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of the works.
Norfolk County Council has thanked the public for their patience while the work is carried out.
The work, which is costing an estimated £125,000, will be completed by the council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.