Two people taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash near village

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:14 AM October 10, 2022
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash near Garboldisham - Credit: Google Maps

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash near a Norfolk village.

Emergency services were called to the A1066 in Garboldisham, between Thetford and Diss, at 6.20pm on Sunday (October 9) after reports of the collision.

Following the incident, the road was closed at Garboldisham crossroads and the two injured people were taken to West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds with serious injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the incident.

