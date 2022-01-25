News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two people taken to hospital after A10 bus crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:04 PM January 25, 2022
The A10 in Hilgay, near Downham Market, in Norfolk has been shut following an a crash.

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash on the A10 in Hilgay Monday afternoon - Credit: Google

Two people were taken to hospital following a crash in west Norfolk on Monday.

A bus and a Ford Fiesta collided on the A10 in Hilgay at about 3.20pm on January 24.

The road was closed both directions while police, fire crews, paramedics and an air ambulance were called to the scene. 

The bus ended up in a ditch and one passenger from the bus was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Fiesta had to be cut out of their vehicle and was also taken to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours following the crash at the junction of the A1122 roundabout and the junction of Ely Road.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area due to the build-up of heavy traffic.

Delays affected the A10 between Hilgay and Fordham, with Bridge Street in Hilgay also experiencing heavy traffic.

