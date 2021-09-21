News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two people injured in A47 crash

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:39 AM September 21, 2021    Updated: 9:28 AM September 21, 2021
Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on the A47 at Blofield.  

Two cars were involved in the crash yesterday evening on the A47 in Blofield - Credit: Liam Paul

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash on the A47 at Blofield.

The crash happened at 8.24pm on Monday, September 20, at the Strumpshaw junction.

Police closed the A47 Yarmouth-bound at Brundall in order to clear a large amount of debris from the road. 

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene and used hydraulic equipment to rescue people from the cars.  

The road closure was in place until midnight. 

Two ambulance crews attended the scene, including the East Anglian air ambulance. Two people were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Norfolk Live
Norfolk
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance flying over the A47, near Longwater in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon