Two people injured in A47 crash

Published: 8:39 AM September 21, 2021 Updated: 9:28 AM September 21, 2021

Two cars were involved in the crash yesterday evening on the A47 in Blofield - Credit: Liam Paul

Two people have been injured in a two-car crash on the A47 at Blofield.

The crash happened at 8.24pm on Monday, September 20, at the Strumpshaw junction.

Police closed the A47 Yarmouth-bound at Brundall in order to clear a large amount of debris from the road.

Fire crews from Carrow, Sprowston and Earlham attended the scene and used hydraulic equipment to rescue people from the cars.

The road closure was in place until midnight.

Two ambulance crews attended the scene, including the East Anglian air ambulance. Two people were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance.

