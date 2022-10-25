Two people injured in two-car crash near Aylsham
Published: 11:12 AM October 25, 2022
- Credit: Google/PA
Two people have been injured in a two-car crash in north Norfolk.
Police were called to the scene at 9.30am today (October 25), following a collision on Tuttington Road near Aylsham.
Officers remain at the site of the crash and fire and ambulance crews have also attended.
The severity of injuries is currently unknown.
A Norfolk Fire Service crew from Aylsham assisted one person from a vehicle and made the surrounding area safe.