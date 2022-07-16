Two bridges to close for repair works over next fortnight
- Credit: Google
Two Norfolk bridges are due to close for repairs to the brickwork.
Mill Street in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, will be shut for up to a week from July 18 for repair to the bridge.
Repairs to the southwest corner of brickwork are required after damage in an accident.
There will be a signed diversion in place and pedestrian access will be maintained.
The work is costing an estimated £20,000 and will be carried out by the county council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.
Harleston Road in Pulham St Mary will close from July 25 to August 12.
The bridge requires repairs on the parapet brick walls and both faces of the bridge.
There will be a signed diversion in place, pedestrian access will be maintained and advanced warning boards will be on-site.
The work is costing an estimated £35,000 and will be carried out by the county council's Community and Environmental Services Department and it's contractors Tarmac.