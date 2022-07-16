News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Two bridges to close for repair works over next fortnight

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:02 PM July 16, 2022
xxx_millstreet_swantonmorley_jul22

Mill Street in Swanton Morley is one of the bridges that will shut in the next two weeks for repair work - Credit: Google

Two Norfolk bridges are due to close for repairs to the brickwork.

Mill Street in Swanton Morley, near Dereham, will be shut for up to a week from July 18 for repair to the bridge.

Repairs to the southwest corner of brickwork are required after damage in an accident. 

There will be a signed diversion in place and pedestrian access will be maintained.

The work is costing an estimated £20,000 and will be carried out by the county council's Community and Environmental Services Department and their contractors.

Harleston Road in Pulham St Mary will close from July 25 to August 12.

The bridge requires repairs on the parapet brick walls and both faces of the bridge.

Most Read

  1. 1 Crews battling large field fire in Norfolk village
  2. 2 Teenage girl in serious condition after car overturned in north Norfolk
  3. 3 East Norfolk beach named one of the most beautiful in the UK
  1. 4 Tony Martin reveals plan for notorious farmhouse where burglar was killed
  2. 5 Will second home 'ban' see 'Prosecco Ghetto' regain its fizz... or lose it?
  3. 6 Multiple fire crews tackled building blaze in Norfolk town
  4. 7 Will schools send children home if it is too hot?
  5. 8 32,000 illegal cigarettes seized after multiple raids in Norfolk town
  6. 9 Photos reveal extent of damage after 'devastating' blaze rips through flats
  7. 10 What's life like in Norfolk's 'most isolated' village?

There will be a signed diversion in place, pedestrian access will be maintained and advanced warning boards will be on-site.

The work is costing an estimated £35,000 and will be carried out by the county council's Community and Environmental Services Department and it's contractors Tarmac.

Dereham News
Diss News

Don't Miss

xxx_03_fire_longstratton_jul22

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire ripped through flats above parade of shops in south Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Walking along the beach at Waxham on the East Norfolk Coast on a beautiful summers day.Picture:

5 beaches off the beaten track to visit in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Luke and Klara Hawes Norfolk

Converted barn in running to win 'House of the Year' award

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Members of RANS point to the anti-social behaviour motorists Gateway Retail Park Lowestoft

Angry neighbours 'sleep-deprived' due to 2am anti-social car park racers

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon