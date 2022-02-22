Two in hospital with life-threatening injuries after serious A47 crash

The crash happened along the A47 near Hockering on Monday evening. - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on the A47.

A blue Ford Focus RS and a black Nissan Juke were involved in a crash at 5.10pm on Monday, February 21, on the road at Hockering.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a man in his 50s, and the driver of the Nissan Juke, a woman in her 30s, were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with life-threatening injuries

They both remain in hospital.

The Ford Focus was on the westbound carriageway travelling towards Dereham, while the Nissan Juke was travelling in the opposite direction.

The road had been closed for almost seven hours from Mattishall Lane to Fox Lane and affected traffic between Dereham and Norwich.

But just after 1am on Tuesday morning, National Highways East confirmed the route had reopened.

An air ambulance, police and fire crews attended the scene.

Officers are searching for information from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have dashcam footage.

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer of Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101, quoting incident number 351 of February 21, 2022.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.