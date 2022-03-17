Two people seriously hurt after car crashes into tree and ends up in ditch

Two people have been left seriously injured following a crash in south Norfolk.

A blue Toyota C-HR was travelling from Denton, along Norwich Road, at 10am on Wednesday, March 16.

The car left the road and hit a tree before ending up in a ditch.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene as well as eight fire crews which helped release people from the car.

The male driver and the female passenger of the Toyota were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the manner of driving before the incident to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting incident number 91 of Wednesday, March 16.