Motorcyclist among two hurt in road crashes

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 11:56 AM April 28, 2021   
Aylsham Road, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A motorcyclist was hurt in a crash with a car on Aylsham Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

Two people, including a motorcyclist, were hurt in separate crashes on Norfolk's roads.

Emergency services were called to a crash between a van and a car on Bungay Road in Poringland at just before 6pm on Tuesday, April 27.

Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also went to the crash and helped make the scene safe.

Norfolk police said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

That crash came shortly after one in Aylsham Road in Norwich on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to the road, near the junction with Half Mile Road at at 5.15pm.

A motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a crash.

Police said the motorcyclist – a man - received minor injuries.

