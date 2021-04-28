Motorcyclist among two hurt in road crashes
Published: 11:56 AM April 28, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Two people, including a motorcyclist, were hurt in separate crashes on Norfolk's roads.
Emergency services were called to a crash between a van and a car on Bungay Road in Poringland at just before 6pm on Tuesday, April 27.
Fire crews from Carrow and Earlham also went to the crash and helped make the scene safe.
Norfolk police said one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.
That crash came shortly after one in Aylsham Road in Norwich on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to the road, near the junction with Half Mile Road at at 5.15pm.
A motorcycle and a Ford Fiesta had been involved in a crash.
Most Read
- 1 Buy a petrol station for £3.25m
- 2 Historic seafront hotels saved from closure in group buyout
- 3 Woman in critical condition after north Norfolk crash
- 4 'It's the people' - The secret to the most sought after village in Norfolk
- 5 Group launches crowdfunder to ban vehicles from rural lane
- 6 'I will gut you' - Man stabbed to death over £10 drugs debt, court told
- 7 Roadworker died from stab wounds, inquest hears
- 8 Emotional goodbye to 'tough little' Norwich fan with ‘heart of gold'
- 9 McDonalds franchisee considers using number plate tech to stop litterbugs
- 10 'I feel very fortunate' - Tenants move into new £1.6m housing development
Police said the motorcyclist – a man - received minor injuries.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus