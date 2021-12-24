News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two drivers left with serious injuries after crash in west Norfolk

Robbie Nichols

Published: 11:07 AM December 24, 2021
Norfolk police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Elm High Road, A1101, in Emneth on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Elm High Road in Emneth on Thursday, December 23, 2021. - Credit: Google

Two people have been left with serious injuries after a crash in Emneth.

Police arrived on scene shortly after 7pm on Thursday, December 23, after reports of a crash involving a silver Mercedes C280 and a black Vauxhall Insignia in Elm High Road, along the A1101.

The driver of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries and the passenger suffered minor injuries.

The Vauxhall driver has been left with serious leg injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or the manner of driving of either vehicle to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Norfolk police on 101, quoting NC-23122021-329.

Alternatively, people can Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

