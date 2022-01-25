News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two crashes in hour one in Pulham Market area

Owen Sennitt

Published: 10:32 AM January 25, 2022
Two crashes reported in Pulham Market area this morning

There have been two crashes in the Pulham Market area this morning, one in Station Road at the Green and another at Pulham Market roundabout. - Credit: Google

There were two crashes in the space of an hour in the Pulham Market area this morning.

A Nissan and a Ford Fiesta were involved in a collision at The Green in Pulham Market at about 6am.

No injuries were reported and the road is now clear. 

There was another crash, involving one car, close to the Pulham Roundabout on the A140 at 6.49am.

The road was blocked but was since reopened after the vehicle was recovered at 8.40am. 

No injuries were reported.

