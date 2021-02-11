Two crashes on same stretch of road amid black ice warning

Published: 8:42 AM February 11, 2021

A driver was taken to hospital after a crash on the A143. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Two crashes on the same stretch of road in Norfolk left a driver in hospital after their car rolled over on to its side.

Police were called to the A143 Yarmouth Road at Toft Monks, near Haddiscoe at just after 6.15am on Thursday, February 11.

The car had rolled on its side and crashed into a hedge close to Glebeland Primary School.

A passing ambulance took the driver to the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston as a precaution, although they were not injured.

Norfolk police said the car would be recovered in due course.

While officers were at the scene, they came across a second crash which had happened on the A143 near to Gillingham at just after 7am.

A car had gone into a ditch, although nobody was hurt.

The crashes come amid a black ice warning on Norfolk's roads, following the coldest night since the Beast of the East in February 2018.